Alderson Library offers two Easter-themed programs for local kids

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The Alderson Public Library is offering two reading programs for children this Easter holiday.

‘Hop on the Reading Trail’ will be having children read books and bring their information to City National Bank in Alderson for a chance to win a huge Easter Basket. Readers can read and enter as many books as possible.

When providing entry, kids must put their name, their contact number, the title of the book and their favorite character in the book. The contest winner will be drawn April 2, 2021. There are baskets set up at the Family Dollar and the Dollar General in Alderson if anyone wants to make a donation.

The second event, ‘Can You Find The Golden Egg’ will happen on March 29, 2021. Library staff will hide twenty eggs, each with a number inside for a certain prize. One lucky participant will find an egg that is gold on the inside which means they will take home the top prize.

Each egg with a number will have a prize attached to them. All eggs must be turned in to the library with their prize number to win. Participants must be 15 years-old or younger.