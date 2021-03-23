Alderson Public Library hosts two programs ahead of Easter

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Exciting news for kids living in Alderson ahead of Easter! The Alderson Public Library is running two programs for Easter.

The first is called “Hop on the Reading Trail” and the second is “Can You Find the Golden Egg?”

Rose Spencer is the director of the Alderson Public Library. She said it is the community that makes both programs possible.

“If it wasn’t for our community, we’d be alone trying to do it,” Spencer said. “We’ve got the Friends Group, the Banks, the Dollar Stores, we’ve got the Town of Alderson promoting everything we do. So, yes, we all are a community together and that’s why we do these things.”

“Hop on the Reading Trail” is already underway. To participate in this program, your kid can a book or several books, and then fill out a card at the City National Bank in Alderson with their information like their name and contact number, the title of the book, and their favorite character. The more books you read, the more chances you have to win the prize of a huge Easter Basket.

The winner of “Hop on the Reading Trail” will be announced on April 2, 2021.

Spencer said baskets are set up at the Family Dollar and the Dollar General in Alderson if you would like to make a donation to the basket.

On March 29, 2021, Spencer said library staff will host “Can You Find the Golden Egg?” She said they will hide 20 eggs and each egg will have a number inside that matches a prize. She added there will be three special eggs hidden. If you find the gold egg, you will win a big prize. You must turn your eggs into the library with the prize number in order to receive your prize.