The 2019 first-round draft pick becomes just the second WVU player to ever be named an All-Star in the MLB

For the first time in his budding professional baseball career, Alek Manoah has been named a Major League Baseball All-Star.

Manoah (9-4, 2.34 ERA) is one of the 13 pitchers named to the AL All-Star team roster on Sunday.

The former Mountaineer is among the MLB leaders in wins, ERA, and quality starts, though he has lost back-to-back starts for the first time in his career over the past week.

Manoah is tied for second in the major leagues with 14 quality starts. He ranks second in the American League in earned run average, and is also tied for second in the AL in wins.

He is averaging 5.71 strikeouts per start, but has recorded at least six strikeouts in more than half of his 17 starts this season.

Manoah is just the second WVU baseball alum to ever be named an All-Star. Fellow AL East starting pitcher John Means was the lone other Mountaineer All-Star when he earned a spot in the Midsummer Classic in 2019.

Manoah has been one of the leading candidates for the Cy Young Award all season long. That is despite the fact that “[h]e doesn’t look like a pitcher,” according to veteran baseball analyst and reporter Tim Kurkjian of ESPN.

The big right-hander is the all-time leader in single-season strikeouts at West Virginia.

Being named an All-Star is one of the career milestones and accomplishments that Manoah can now cross off the list this year. With seven strikeouts on Saturday night in Seattle, Manoah now ranks fourth in career MLB strikeouts among all former WVU pitchers.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be held at Dodger Stadium on July 19, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Manoah will have one more regular-season start before heading to Los Angeles. That start is scheduled for Friday, July 15 at home in Toronto against the Kansas City Royals.