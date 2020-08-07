All fall sports suspended at BSC due to COVID-19 concerns

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College postponed all fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a release from the college, there will be no games, matches, meets, or tournament play through the end of 2020. This applies to Volleyball, Cross County, Men’s and Women’s tennis, and Men’s Golf. This decision was made after the Division II Presidents Council announced all championship play will be canceled this fall.

The Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. Sandra Jordan, Council Chair and Chancellor of University of South Carolina Aiken

All athletes arriving for the fall semester will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive on campus. All athletes will self-quarantine and will not have gym access for two weeks.