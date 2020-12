LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — According to administrators with Greenbrier County Schools (GCS), all students will learn remotely on Thursday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 11.

A decision on school attendance will be made once the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDOE) releases their Education COVID map on Dec. 12.

Students and families are encouraged to visit the reentry page at greenbriercountyschools.org to access the district’s remote learning guide and other helpful resources.