GRASSEY MEADOWS, WV (WVNS)- All lanes of I-64 West are reopened after a six car accident.

Summers County Dispatch confirmed calls about the accident came in just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Six vehicles were involved, shutting down one lane.

First responders said two of the vehicles went over the embankment. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Summers County EMS, Sandstone and Hinton Fire Departments and West Virginia State Police all responded to the incident.