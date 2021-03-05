All Marshall Greek life investigated for alleged COVID-19 violations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University issued all Greek fraternities and sororities a cease and desist letter amid allegations of university COVID-19 health and safety protocol violations.

The allegations, which include reports of large parties with no masks or social distancing, were reported to the offices of Student Conduct and Fraternity and Sorority Life. According to university officials, the allegations are supported by social media photos and videos as well as witness reports. Marshall University officials say a secondary report of bullying is also being investigated.

“Marshall University’s number one priority has been, and continues to be, the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff,” said Lisa Martin, Marshall’s director of student conduct. “We will not tolerate behavior that potentially jeopardizes our community’s safety and will thoroughly investigate these reports.”

The letter means all Greek life activities, both on and off campus, have been suspended until a full investigation into these allegations is completed.

The student organizations affected by the cease and desist letter include:

Alpha Chi Omega Sorority

Delta Zeta Sorority;

Alpha Xi Delta Sorority;

Sigma, Sigma, Sigma Sorority;

Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity;

Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity;

Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity;

Kappa Sigma Fraternity;

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity;

Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity;

Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity

Martin said all students and student organizations are subject to the student conduct system rules and the Board of Governors Policy No. SA-1, Student Rights and Responsibilities.