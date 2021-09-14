All Mercer County schools moving to remote learning

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — All schools in Mercer County will move to remote learning following the rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to a post by Mercer County Public Schools, remote learning will start Thursday, September 16, 2021 and last through Friday, September 24, 2021. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Parents and guardians can pick up meals from schools between 11:30 am. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday this week, and Monday and Tuesday next week. Multi-day meal packs will be available after that.

All sport practices and games are also postponed during this time.

As of Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Mercer County is Red on the DHHR County Alert Map.