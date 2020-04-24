All nursing home staff, residents tested for COVID-19 in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Fayette County Health Department, all nursing home residents and staff were tested for COVID-19.

The Health Department announced 1,111 people were tested at all five nursing homes in the county. The nursing homes include Hidden Valley, Ansted Center, Montgomery, Fayette Nursing and Rehab, and Hilltop Center. As of Friday, April 24, 2020, none of the tests came back negative.

Teri Harlan, the Administrator for the Fayette County Health Department, confirmed, of the nine positive cases in Fayette County, none are associated with nursing homes.

The testing of all nursing home staff and residents comes after an order from Governor Jim Justice. Last week, he ordered all nursing home residents and staff in West Virginia be tested for COVID-19.