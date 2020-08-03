All of Page-Kincaid PSD under Boil Water Advisory

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Page-Kincaid Public Service District (PSD) announced a health alert for residents of the area. According to a release, a main well failure affected the entire water system.

A boil water advisory was issued by the PSD. Residents of the area are instructed not to use the water without bringing it to a boil first.

All water using for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and for preparation should be brought to a full rolling boil for one minute. It should then be allowed to cool before use.

Anyone with questions can call the Page Kincaid PSD at 304-465-1045.