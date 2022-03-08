BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Rashad Thompson appeared in court on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Thompson is accused of beating a 7- year-old boy to death and attacking Felicia Brown, the boy’s mother.

Brown told 59News she was overwhelmed with emotions when she saw her son’s alleged killer enter the courtroom.

“Anxiety took over. Anger took over. Just a flood of emotions,” said Brown.

Thompson surprised prosecution by not agreeing to a plea deal. In the deal, Thompson would have pleaded guilty to first degree murder, but have all other charges dropped.

However, Felicia Brown said she was glad Thompson did not accept the plea deal because she wants Thompson to stand trial for all of the charges against him.

“It will be stressful if we go to trial because I’ll have to testify and there will be a lot to it,” said Brown. “But I would rather him plead not guilty honestly because I want it to go to trial. Because I want him to be charged for everything he did. Not just for killing my son but for everything he did to me too.”

The judge gave Thompson until 4:30p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, to change his mind and agree to the plea deal.

If Thompson does not accept the plea deal by then, the case will go to trial with hearings beginning on June 21st.

Brown said if the case does end up going to trial, she hopes Thompson will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“I hope he gets life without parole,” said Brown. “Because that’s what he deserves.”