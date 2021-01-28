Alleged sex abuse over 10 years lands a Beckley woman in jail

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into sex crimes against a teenage boy led to an arrest on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Jennifer Brown, 46, of Beckley, WV is charged with sex abuse.

Court records state the Brown claimed on Oct. 9, 2020 she was framed for the crime. She was demanding a second interview with the victim be held to make him tell the truth.

The victim in the case is 14-years-old. However, he told a person he trusted the abuse had happened since he was four.

Brown is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Her bond is set at $100,000.

