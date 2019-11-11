Al’s Angel Animal Rescue waiving adoption fees for three puppies on Veterans Day

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – An animal foster organization based out of Oak Hill is giving back to local veterans by giving them a puppy.

Al’s Angels Animal Rescue are waiving adoption fees for three 12-week old puppies who are ready to find a loving home. There are two girls, and one boy available.

The puppies are a boxer, terrier, lab mix. They are already spayed and neutered.



This is for an adoption to a veteran, and on Veterans Day only.



If you are an interested veteran or know of a veteran who is interested, you can call Al’s Angels Animal Rescue at 304-640-2669.