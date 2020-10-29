Alzheimer’s Association holds Mercer County Walk to End Alzheimer’s

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Alzheimer’s Association will hold its Walk to End Alzheimer’s, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Mercer County.

Princeton and Bluefield are set to have one location each for both the Walk Ceremony and traditional Promise Garden Ceremony that will begin at 10:30 a.m. They will both be livestreamed. Two view-only Promise Garden locations are up for viewing now and are located at Bluefield State College and Downtown Princeton.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s was created in order to raise the necessary funds for disease research and care. Money from the events give them the ability to offer education and support service free of charge. According to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. this research hits home for the Mountain State as nearly 39,000 West Virginians are living with this disease.

This year’s theme, “Walk Everywhere” encourages participants to walk in their neighborhoods as the Alzheimer’s Association is committed to not assembling large groups of people due to COVID-19.