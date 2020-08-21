Ambulance service owner charged with fraud

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The owner of Southern EMS is facing several charges of Medicaid Fraud. Tyler Blankenship is accused of seven counts fraud and two counts of larceny.

According to court documents, Blankenship made multiple claims of services to the West Virginia Medicaid program between Sept. 4, 2015 and Aug. 2, 2016. Those services involved two ambulance drivers who were known to not have valid driver’s licenses.

The amount of the claims totaled $11,687.20. A warrant for Blankenship’s arrest was made on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.