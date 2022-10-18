ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Ahead of the upcoming elections, Concord University held a panel discussion on Amendment 2, which is sparking controversy across the state.

Amendment 2 will make significant changes to West Virginia’s Constitution. It would affect personal property and vehicle taxes. In addition, it could also result in reductions in county budgets throughout the state.

Princeton City Manager Mike Webb says there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the amendment.

“I think it’s really an unknown right now,” said Webb. “I think in a lot of ways, for all the pros that it sounds like, you want to reduce taxes, you still have to have a plan to back it up and change that tax structure and change the constitution in West Virginia. That’s a big step and so I want to make sure things are in place before they take that kind of a major step.”

Amendment 2 will be on ballots across the state on November 8th.