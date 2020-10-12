American Federation-Teachers speak out against five-day in-person learning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County schools are scheduled to resume five day a week in-person classes tomorrow, but some will not reopen for in-person learning due to COVID-19. The teachers union is not happy with the school board’s decision to reopen classrooms.

A survey by the American Federation of Teachers of its members in Kanawha County found more than 80% of its members do not agree with the school board’s decision to reopen to in-person learning

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams says the board listened to more than 1900 teachers before making a decision.

“What we have to remember is 80% of the people belonged to AFT. That’s not all of our employees,” Williams said.

AFT President Jerry Throckmorton says the biggest concern is figuring out how to social distance and keep everyone safe so Kanawha doesn’t end up back in orange or red.

“There’s going to be some people very uncomfortable because they’re going to have 25 kids in their class, in a space in a normal circumstance, that’s already crowded,” Throckmorton said.

Williams believes in-person learning can be done safely with proper safety guidelines and alternative learning spaces like auditoriums and gyms. The district is also hiring more teachers to accommodate the workload and more students.

“Five days in person learning of course is the best way to go. I think if we’re able to work out the issues that we have with social distancing it’ll be a good thing for our students,” Williams said.

The union says many of their members would like to have had more time to get on a routine with students with a blended schedule.

“I’m concerned about bringing everyone together without a little more practice, without a little more process and without a little bit of the new normal,” Throckmorton said.

Williams says the school board initially voted August 3. to go to a five-day schedule after two weeks, but the board moved the plan up a week.

“The guidelines change. New guidelines come out and then we have to make rearrangements and do the very best we can do,” Williams said.

The AFT teachers say they would like to see the school board have a public forum and invite the public to express their views and concerns in a socially distanced space.