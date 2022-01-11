American Red Cross facing worst blood shortage in a decade

American Red Cross is seeking help from donors due to a shortage in blood. (WBOY Image)

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The American Red Cross faces one of it’s biggest national blood shortage in nearly a decade.

The national organization announced on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, that they have been faced with less than a day’s supply of blood.

American Red Cross Regional CEO, Erica Mani, mentioned some of the reasons why are blood drive cancellations and not enough donors. She said when one person gives blood, their blood can save three lives.

“It is one of the few products in this world that cannot be manufactured. So, the only way to get blood to the hospital to the patients that need it is by the generosity of donors who are willing to go out, roll up their sleeves, and give so that others can have life,” Mani said.

Mani stressed that this shortage can have doctors makes tough decisions on who can receive blood treatments. She also said if a blood drive is canceled, make sure to re-schedule your donation appointment.

For more information or question about donating blood or volunteering, visit the American Red Cross website.