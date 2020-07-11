Amidst COVID-19 cancellations, Mountain State Golf Classic carries on

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – With events throughout the year cancelled because of COVID-19, the Mountain State Golf Classic found a way to survive.

Golfers teed off Saturday, July 11, 2020, beginning the first day of the annual tournament.

Grandview country club hosts the tournament to raise money for the state chapter of the Alzheimers Association.

Owner of the club, Randy Scott, said because they are raising money for a good cause, and the spaced out nature of the sport, they could keep the event from being cancelled.

“Well it really hasn’t, as you can tell we are all spaced out here pretty good, the wind is blowing we are outside so it seems pretty safe, we spaced tables out a little bit and things like that,” said Scott.

Scott said he is happy to have golf back. But the pandemic did give him time to work on his game.

The last two days of the tournament take place at Glade Springs.