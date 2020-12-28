Ammo still scarce during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since the pandemic began, those who sell guns and ammo noticed decline in ammo availability.

Michael Crook opened up Cardinal Pawnbrokers and Sporting Goods 37 years ago. He said he cannot remember a time throughout the years where ammo was this scarce.

Crook said when most businesses shut down during the pandemic, he was able to stay open since the his business was considered essential. Around the beginning of March, he saw a large demand for guns and ammo. He said this created a shortage in ammo that can still be seen today.

“The demand could outpace the supply for quite some time. It is all so uncertain right now,” said Crook.

Crook said he hopes when things return to normal, the demand for ammo will slow down and the production will have time to catch up.