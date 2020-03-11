CORONAVIRUS: Amtrak suspends some trains due to lower demand

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Amtrak is putting the safety of their customers and employees first in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. According to a release, officials with the company are taking action based on guidance from public health experts.

Some of the measures being taken include the following:

  • Enhanced cleaning protocols. The frequency of cleaning service on trains and at stations was increased.
  • Additional antibacterial products. The quantity of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available to customers and employees as stations and on trains was increased.
  • No change fees on bookings made through April 30, 2020. Change fees are waived so customers can book travel with confidence and have flexibility to change their plans.

Additionally, three trains that operate between New York and Washington, D.C. were suspended temporarily due to lower demand. Those trains are 2401, 2402 and 2403. Additional changes to the schedule are under consideration.

There are still 300 daily trains, including more than 100 on the Northeast Corridor, still in operation. Amtrak will update customers with existing reservations if a schedule change affects them.

More information about Amtrak’s efforts regarding the Coronavirus can be found at the Amtrak’s website.

