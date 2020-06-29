Amy’s Cakes and Cones gets makeover, moves to new location

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A local bakery in Greenbrier County is getting a makeover!

Amy’s Cakes and Cones is moving to Montwell Commons in Lewisburg and it will be called Amy’s Market. Owner Amy Mills told 59News the new building gives them more room and equipment they did not have at the old location.

The name and location are not all that is changing; Mills said they are adding an indoor farmer’s market and a deli.

“It’s very exciting that there’s a demand in the area for an indoor farmer’s market which you can access six days a week,” Mills said. “And just to be able to expand our business, to be able to fit the needs of our community.”

Mills said the goal is to open the Market on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She added they will have the existing menu from the bakery at the new location.