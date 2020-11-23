An Appalachian Christmas Event is coming to Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Appalachian Christmas Event is coming to the Lifeline Church of God in Hinton on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 and Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

The event is organized by the Men and Women of Action (MWOA). The MWOA is a global outreach ministry of the Church of God based out of Cleveland, TN.

Wednesday’s event will consist of food box distribution and a coat drive. This will be at the Lifeline Church of God from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, the MWOA team will host a Kids Christmas Party for kids ages newborn to 16. The Christmas Party will start at 11 a.m. Each child in attendance will receive a Christmas present.

You must pre-register for both events. Forms can be received by calling Pastor Mark Bayle at (304)-425-6505 or (304)-320-6003.