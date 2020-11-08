An individual at Greenbrier East tests positive for COVID-19

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — An individual at Greenbrier East High School tested positive for COVID-19. The person is quarantining and the Greenbrier County Health Department is conducting contact tracing.

The facility will be sanitized before students return. In accordance with the Greenbrier County Schools Re-Entry Plan, all Greenbrier East students will learn remotely beginning Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 thru Wednesday, Nov. 11. All extracurricular and athletic activities are cancelled through Wednesday, November 11, and may resume after the school day on Thursday, Nov. 12.