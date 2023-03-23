BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A verdict is reached in the trial of a Charleston man accused of shooting a Beckley man at the Hargrove Street Apartments in June of 2022.

Andrew Miller is found guilty of Wanton Endangerment, Malicious Wounding, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm in the shooting of Anthony Gord.

Miller was found not guilty on another charge of Wanton Endangerment for another victim inside the apartment.

A follow-up trial is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 24 to see if Miller is a habitual offender. If proven, Miller could face life in prison.