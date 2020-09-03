Angels of Assisi travels to Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County received a visit from a pet health clinic on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Angels of Assisi made a trip from Roanoke, Va to the Mercer Mall. They are a non-profit organization that provides information and services to pets.

Travel liaison Keith Moore said they came to the Bluefield area to provide vaccinations and other services to members of the Mercer County community.

“We’ll have a quick look at their dog or their cat and make sure they’re in a pretty healthy condition. We’ll make sure they get their rabies update, their 5 in 1 parvo shot, and a microchip in case they get away,” Moore said.

Moore also told 59News they will come back on Sept. 24, 2020 since so many people showed up to the first clinic.