Animal foster care organization holds spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Mater

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – An Italian meal featuring spaghetti with sauce, a salad, roll and soft drink was the main course for a fundraiser held on Sunday, November 3, and Monday, November 4, to help an injured puppy named Mater get back on his feet.

Mater’s foster mother with Al’s Angels Animal Rescue, Krista Moore, added all of the ingredients came from local businesses and community members.

“From the meat to the sauce to the noodles, the containers, the forks, everything was provided by different people and businesses in the community, ” Moore said.

Mater is a four-month-old hound puppy with a compressed vertebrae, giving him minimal use of his back legs. Volunteers with Al’s Angels Animal Rescue, like Michelle Riser, have been caring for him and trying to raise money for MRI’s and surgery.

Thanks to donations and fundraising efforts, Riser said he was recently able to be evaluated at Virginia Tech.

“With everything that we’ve found out since being at Virginia Tech through his many many doctors, we’re trying to wait for the orthopedic surgeon towards the end of the week so we can get together and determine what the best surgery is to give Mater,” Riser said.

As volunteers continue to raise money for future costs, they continue to give Mater recommended physical therapy, undivided attention, and support for a healthy future.

“He’s a baby and he has his whole life ahead of him, and if we can help him have a better quality of life than absolutely,” Moore explained.

They will be holding another fundraiser at Wendy’s in Oak Hill from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m on Tuesday, November 5. Wendy’s will donate 10 percent of profits to Mater’s surgery.