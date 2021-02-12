Animal shelters urge responsible pet ownership as kitten and puppy season nears

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Spring time means kitten and puppy season, with more animals going into heat.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter receives litters of kittens and puppies all year round, with most of them ending up at the shelter for the long term.

Director Stacey Harman said with so many animals running around loose and not being spayed or neutered, overpopulation can become a serious problem.

“It is a state code that if you have a female in heat, you’re supposed to keep them contained,” said Harman.



Harman explained the shelter partners with several local and statewide rescues to prevent animals from being euthanized. She said the best way to prevent animals from being put down is responsible pet ownership.