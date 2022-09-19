BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One of Beckley’s most loved and anticipated events of the year is back and preparations are already underway.

Chili Night is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022, on Neville Street in Downtown Beckley. With just a $5 admissions ticket, you can try 5 samples of chili from more than 30 vendors.

Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley Events, said it takes a lot of planning for the additional vendors and chili spaces they added to Chili Night.

“We’re real excited we got 35 chili vendors that’ll be serving chili that night that’s up from 15 last year. I think the most we had was close to 50 it’s been in the 40s,” Moorefield said.

Moorefield added tickets go on sale starting next week.

There will be ticket booths on site to purchase additional sample tickets.