Annual crop competition returns to State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — While showing livestock is something people look forward to every year at the State Fair of West Virginia, there is another tradition in which people love to take part.

It is the produce competition! Each year, people submit their best crops for a chance to win a ribbon and some prize money. People can submit anything from corn, to hay, and even pumpkins! Even kids can get in on the action and show their creativity by decorating a potato.

Wendi Redman, who works for the State Fair, said the lack of rain this summer had a slight impact on the number of entries.

“Some of the people who brought things in did say some of their items didn’t make it because of the rain we didn’t have,” Redman said.

They did have some big winners this year though, including a five pound tomato! People can check out this produce in the West Virginia building. If you would like to see if your produce can win, you can start submitting entries in May.