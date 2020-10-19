Annual Halloween run still planned at Pipestem

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — The 44th annual Pipestem Pumpkin run is still on this year! Paul Hodges, the co-director of the event, told 59News the event is still set to take place at Pipestem Resort State Park on Halloween beginning at 9 a.m.

Hodges said safety measures were put in place this year because of COVID-19 concerns. He said everyone will be required to wear a mask up until the start of the race. They are also staggering start times to limit the amount of people near the starting line.

“Most of the races this year have either been cancelled or run virtually, so this is one of the very few opportunities to actively come run a race in Southern West Virginia this year,” Hodges said.

Hodges also told 59News they will not hold award ceremonies this year in order to keep everyone a safe distance from each other. People can register up through the day of the race. For more information and the registration form, visit this website.