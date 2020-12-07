Annual Joyful Night celebration to be held virtually due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice will be holding their annual Joyful Night celebration Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. This year’s event will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will include many holiday traditions and several performances by West Virginians throughout the state.

The Joyful Night celebration will be broadcast statewide on the West Virginia Channel. A live-stream of the program will also be available online through the Governor’s and First Lady’s social media platforms.

The celebration will feature the lighting of the state Christmas tree by Governor and First Lady Justice. This year’s tree was furnished by Raymond and Melinda Dowdy of Tornado, WV. Raymond, a Navy Veteran, donated the tree in honor of all Veterans across West Virginia.

Along with the Governor and First Lady performing their traditional reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”, the First Lady will also announce the Student Ornament Contest winners.

The program will feature musical performances by the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights, Carter Miller of Huntington, Rocky and Nina Hebb of Elkins, and the Exit 5 Jazz Combo from Musselman High School.

West Virginia State Trooper Carlton Smith will perform the National Anthem. The Pledge of Allegiance will be done by West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer. Reverend Dr. Matthew Watts will lead the event prayer.