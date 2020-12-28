Anonymous donor pledges $15,000 toward reward in ongoing fatal arson fire investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — According to a press release from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, an anonymous donor pledged $15,000 dollars towards the reward in the ongoing investigation of Sunday’s fatal arson fire in Berkeley County.

The total reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible has reached $20,000.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the WV State Police continue to investigate the 1:56 a.m. fire that resulted in the death of Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, of Martinsburg.

Young was a full time Military Authority Fire Fighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing. Young joined the Air National Guard in 2018 after serving in the Air Force for seven years.

According to the release, investigators have connected that fire with a second structure fire, also on Charles Town Road in neighboring Jefferson County, earlier that morning. The ongoing investigation has determined that both fires, of vacant and unused structures about 3.1 miles apart, were set intentionally

Anyone with any information is urged to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473.