Thursday will feature more sunshine than not, but expect clouds to filter in and out as the day progresses. We still warm up nicely from the upper 40s and low 50s of the morning into the 70s by the afternoon. Not a drop of rain expected as we’re protected from active weather out west by high pressure today.

For those not excited about the Halloween forecast, our featured Trick-or-Treat event tonight takes us to Sophia for the Burning Rock Off-Road Park Trunk-or-Treat featuring a very mild evening. We’ll enjoy the 60s well into the early nighttime hours with many holding on to the 50s for overnight lows.

Friday we get a good mix of sun and high level clouds as we work our way out of the 50s in the morning into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Southwest winds do pick up slightly adding to our fire danger so remember to follow local burn bans currently in place across the two Virginias. We’ll be keeping a keen eye on an approaching cold front but for now, it looks to take its sweet time coming to us. We’ll only see the indirect impacts of more clouds at times, for now.

Saturday, with our cold front sitting through the Ohio River Valley, clouds will be stubborn, especially the farther north you are. While rain looks to remain north of our region, those in Nicholas and Pocahontas county may see a passing sprinkle or two. South of I-64 through Greenbrier County, expect a mild and rain-free day with temps in the 70s.

Sunday will be a split day for many of us, and the forecast will be dependent on where you are. Our StormTracker 59 app (Apple users / Android users) can provide a localized forecast specific to your town. With that said, the general overview is an approaching cold front looks to slide into the region from the northwest. It’s a slow mover with a more easterly direction than a southern one. This means the farther south you are, the warmer and drier your Sunday will be. For those north of I-64, showers look likely at times but not all day. We’re still warm, but breezy with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Sunday night we do expect the bulk of the rain to start moving in with those towards the north seeing more by the overnight. It won’t be until Monday we all see the front finally make the push south.



Monday we finally see our cold front inch slowly through the region. Showers can be heavy at times as temperatures start to turn cold. From morning highs nearing 60 degrees, we’ll watch temps drop throughout the day into the 40s by lunchtime. A few bursts of rains will lead to issues with clogged drains from falling leaves. Winds will be an issue much of the day adding to the clogged drain issues as leaves fall in heaps. The slow moving front means we’ll stand a good chance of showers right through Monday night. Temps continue to tumble as winds howl from 15-25mph with lows expected to reach the upper 30s.

Tuesday, Halloween, Mother Nature brings her own version of a scary forecast with windy conditions at times, a few scattered showers, and temperatures struggling their way into the 40s. Add in wind chills, it’ll certainly feel like winter. After sunset, showers to do look to wind down but enough moisture remains for snow flakes to fly as overnight lows drop into the 30s with the 20s mixed in through the mountains. Snow accumulations are not expected.

Wednesday looks to be drier overall, but clouds are stubborn for the mountain counties. Temps are not going to budge with a stiff northwest breeze much of the day. Highs only manage the 40s but the wind chills will make it feel down right cold with many feeling like we’re in the 30s. Lower yet in the higher terrain. In short, Wednesday will be a good day to dust of the winter jackets if you haven’t already done so. Even the stubborn holdouts may turn their heat on with overnight lows expected in the 20s.

In your extended forecast temps remain below average as November gets underway. There is hope for a brief warm up back closer to average which will be in the upper 50s. Add in the idea of turning our clocks back 1 hour on November 5th, the winter feels will start to hit hard.



THURSDAY

Some clouds, lots of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY

A few extra clouds but warm. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Mild with a few clouds, stray shower north. Highs in the 70s

SUNDAY

Showers being to move in from the northwest. Highs in the 70s

MONDAY

Rainy & windy day with falling temps. Highs in the 60s.

HALLOWEEN – TUESDAY

Windy, chilly, a few showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Blustery, cold, some sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine but cold. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine & cool. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine, slightly warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Touch warmer, still sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.