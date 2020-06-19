Another Greenbrier County church connected to COVID-19 exposure

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Another possible source of COVID-19 exposure is being closely followed by the Greenbrier County Health Department. This involves another church in Greenbrier County.

The name of the second church was not released by the health department or State Health Officer, Dr. Cathy Slemp. The new exposure is connected to contact with those who attend Graystone Baptist Church.

Health officers said everyone in attendance has been notified by the church. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms is encouraged to seek testing and self-isolate.

The church is being cleaned and services may be canceled for a couple weeks according to Dr. Slemp

The health department and the DHHR encourage all community members to continue practicing increased social distancing, hand washing and wear masks while in public.