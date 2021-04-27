Another inmate at FCI McDowell gets added time for having a shank

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Another inmate in the Federal Correctional Institute, McDowell will be getting time added to his sentence for crafting shank. This is the second inmate at the McDowell County facility in recent months to have their sentence extended for making a weapon.

According to court documents, Corey Fair, 27, of Indiana, was found with a shank he had made while in prison. The five-and-a-half inch piece of sharpened metal was found and confiscated by a staff member during a random search.

Fair admitted that the shank was designed and intended to be used as a weapon. Fair was sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison to run consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution, while the Federal Bureau of Prisons conducted the investigation.  Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the sentencing. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News