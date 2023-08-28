BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Another inmate who was reportedly being held at Southern Regional Jail has reportedly died.

The Fayette County Magistrate’s Office confirmed Scott Alan Cafego, 45, has died.

According to Cafego’s family, he died after he was allegedly transported from SRJ to BARH for treatment before he was reportedly taken to Charleston Area Medical Center. According to the family he died at 9:40 AM on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Cafego’s exact cause of death remains unclear and has not been released at this time.

59News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and are currently waiting for their response.

Cafego was originally being held at SRJ for four counts of Battery on a Law enforcement Officer, one count of Attempting to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer, and one count of Obstruction. Those charges have since been dismissed due to Cafego’s death.

