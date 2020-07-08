Ansted man sentenced on sex abuse charge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A sentencing hearing was held on June 30, 2020 for a man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenager. Robert J. Knight, Jr., 43, of Ansted pleaded guilty to a charge of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust on Jan. 27, 2020.

The victim in the case came forward in 2018. That person said the abuse took place for eight years while they were a teenager.

Knight will serve 10 to 20 years in prison followed by extensive sex offender supervision for 20 years. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life following his release from prison.

The case was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.