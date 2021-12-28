Ansted woman facing fraud charges

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — An Ansted woman is facing fraud charges after allegedly stealing debit card information.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies began an investigation into a possible fraud incident back in October of 2021. During the investigation, Fayette County Deputies determined that Gabrielle Prather allegedly stole debit card information from her roommate. According to the press release, after Prather obtained the debit card information she electronically transferred money from her roommates bank account to herself.

Prather was charged with the felony offense of Fraud with an Access Device and the misdemeanor offense of Petit Larceny. She is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.