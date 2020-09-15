Apartment-style housing for teachers complete in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (AP) – Construction of an apartment-style housing complex for teachers was completed in McDowell County.

Construction on the $8 million Renaissance Village housing project started a year ago in Welch. The public-private group Reconnecting McDowell and the city of Welch say the apartments are now ready for renters.

The housing project is the centerpiece of a decade-long effort to revitalize the county’s schools and economy. The goal was to attract and retain teachers. The partnership also worked to improve student performance in the county, including through a mentoring program.

