MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Appalachian Bible College is helping its new students in a BIG way this upcoming fall.

Earlier this week, the school announced the creation of the Biblically Inspiring Godliness or BIG Scholarship.

The scholarship will be available to any new residential student.

It will cover the tuition cost for the student’s first year at ABC.

Michael Rowe, the executive assistant to the college’s President, said they want to help as many young students be able to attend college as possible.

“Often, one of the biggest hindrances is finances,” said Rowe. “And so we said what can we do that will have a big impact to overcome the finances? But not just to have a big impact on finances but we also wanted to have a big impact spiritually in their lives.”

Rowe said the scholarship will average around sixteen thousand two hundred and eighty dollars in tuition.

You can go to abc.edu/big for more information about the scholarship.