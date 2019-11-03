Appalachian Power crews work to restore electricity across the two Virginias

WV, VA (WVNS) – Appalachian Power crews continue to restore electricity across the two Virginias after Thursday’s storm damage left more than 40,000 customers in the dark.

As of Saturday, November 2, around 5,400 customers who lost electric service as a result of the storm still need service restored.

Around 2,400 of those customers are in West Virginia and 3,000 are in Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power, the vast majority of West Virginia customers currently out of power should have service restored by tonight, and the remainder will have service restored by Sunday night.

The service restoration effort is expected to be complete Sunday night.