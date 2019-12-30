Appalachian Power made their end of the year donations to local food banks

CHARLESTON,WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power (AEP) made their end of the year donations to local food banks across the two Virginias and Tenn. Altogether AEP donated $50,000 to 16 food banks.

Beckley Dream Center Inc., Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center, Five Loaves & Two Fishes, Salvation Army Bluefield, and Salvation Army Princeton all received $1,500.

“At Appalachian Power, we’re grateful to those organizations for the work they do in our communities, and are honored to be able to support them in fighting hunger,” AEP President and COO Chris Brown stated in the release.

The Mountaineer Food Bank received a $25,000 grant for its program providing fresh fruits and vegetables throughout Southern West Virginia. Kanawha Valley Senior Services in West Virginia was awarded $15,000 for their meal delivery program.

Other food banks that have received grants are: Mingo County House of Hope, Huntington City Mission, Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center, Patrick County Food Bank, Lynchburg Grows, Henry County Food Pantry, Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, Feeding America SWVA Salem and Abingdon, and Feeding America NE TN.