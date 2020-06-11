Appalachian String Band Festival canceled for this summer

CLIFFTOP, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History says this summer’s Appalachian String Band Music Festival has been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual five-day camping event included music contests, dancing, arts and crafts and games. It had been set for July 29 to Aug. 2 at Camp Washington-Carver in Clifftop in Fayette County but will be rescheduled for next year.

The agency says the decision to cancel was made to lessen the effect of the coronavirus. The festival usually draws thousands of string band musicians and fans for concerts, dancing, workshops and contests.

