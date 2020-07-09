April’s Pizzeria reopens after truck crashes into building

WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, July 7, 2020 a truck crashed into the wall of April’s Pizzeria in White Sulphur Springs.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department has the suspect in custody. He was charged with destruction of property and fleeing from an officer.

April’s employees were uncertain about how long it would take to reopen. They say an accident like this happened once before on a much smaller scale, and they are happy no one was hurt.

“Everybody was worried about our fishes, but they are all good. We are just glad that no one was here when it happened,” said one server.

Employees at April’s Pizzeria said they are thankful for the support they are receiving now and throughout the pandemic. They are working on ways to get the restaurant looking its best once again.