Are you tough enough for Toughman?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Toughman Contest is back in Beckley.

For more than 40 years, the Toughman Contest continues to give boxing hopefuls a chance to show their skills to a live audience. Due to COVID-19, the contest did not happen last winter, but now, it is back at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Nile Bee, the Event Coordinator, said this contest is always a local favorite and there will be more than 100 boxers ready to go Friday at 7 p.m.

“Everything is provided from the gloves to the gear to the corner men, you just have to be willing to fight,” said Bee.



Bee said the second round of fights begin Saturday at 7 p.m. If you are interested in competing, you can sign up online at https://wvtoughman.com/.