ARH stops regular visitation at area hospitals

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is stopping regular visitation hours at its hospitals. The goal is to protect patients, employees, and communities from the potential spread of COVID-19.

Exceptions are being made in the following cases:

Patients at the end of life – Two (2) people will be allowed to visit. The visitors will undergo appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.

Labor/Delivery – Only one person of the mother’s choosing will be allowed to accompany and visit. The visitor will undergo appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.

Pediatric patients – One responsible adult will be permitted to stay with pediatric patient, after appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.

Once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, he or she must immediately leave the hospital.

“We appreciate our communities’ understanding as we work to keep this virus away from our most vulnerable populations and the healthcare workers they depend on to care for them,” says ARH Chief Medical Office Maria Braman, MD. “We recognize that these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The health and safety of our patients and care team are our top priority during this heightened time of illness.”

To prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, visitors of ARH patients are encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype and phone calls to visit with loved ones in the hospital. The company has also developed a COVID-19 website and Hotline.

The ARH COVID-19 Hotline is open from 7a.m to 11 p.m., 7 days a week, to field questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, testing and prevention. The Hotline can be reached at 606-439-7100. For the most accurate and current ARH COVID-19 updates and information, call the ARH COVID-19 Hotline or Visit www.ARHCOVID19.com.