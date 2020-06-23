Arkansas man sentenced on child porn charges in Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man is headed to prison for picking up a teen in Kentucky and bringing her to Beckley to have sex. Michael Reese Johnson, Jr. , 50, of Arkansas was sentenced on Monday, June 22, 2020 for a Possession of Child Pornography Charge.

Johnson previously admitted he picked up a 13-year-old girl he met on Facebook from her home on Kentucky. That was on Aug. 15, 2019. He then brought the victim to Beckley, WV. During the trip and while they were in West Virginia they had sex. Johnson also had pornographic pictures of the victim.

Johnson will serve 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

“Egregious and despicable crimes. I have absolutely no tolerance for child predators. Zero,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “There is no greater priority for me than protecting our children.”

The case was investigated as a part of Project Safe Childhood. It is a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse. The United States Secret Service, Shepherdsville Kentucky Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the West Virginia State Police collaborated in the investigation.