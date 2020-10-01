Armed robbery arrest made in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — An armed robbery is under investigation by the White Sulphur Springs Police Department. It happened at the Exxon in the Harts Run area of Greenbrier County on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

There is a suspect in custody. That is according to White Sulphur Springs Police Chief Scott Teubert. The name of the suspect is not be released because he is under the age of 18.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

