Armed robbery reported in Rupert, police searching for suspect

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — An armed robbery at a bank in Rupert is being reported and State Police are searching for a suspect.

Troopers tell 59News the robbery occurred at the Summit Bank in Rupert around 12:15 p.m. An undisclosed amount of money was taken by the suspect. No injuries are being reported.







Courtesy: West Virginia State Police

The Rupert Police Department, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, and West Virginia State Police are all on scene, as it remains active at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect or this incident is asked to contact 911 or the West Virginia State Police at (304) 746-2100.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on the situation.